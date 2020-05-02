Liquor sold in black market cashing in on addicts

The sale of liquor has been banned in the district since March 19 and liquor outlets are likely to be open from Monday, after a gap of 45 days.

The Central government has given permission for selling liquor from May 4. However, the state government has not issued any guidelines to excise department in Kodagu.

"We will make arrangement for the sale of liquor after getting order from the government," said excise officials.

However, many people have doubts over the availability of liquor in the outlets. Many suspect that liquor was sold in black market during the lockdown period. It is said that branded liquor was sold for double the price from March end to April 15 in the black market. Cashing in on the weakness of the alcoholics, many had engaged in making money by selling liquor at higher price.

People have been urging the authorities to verify the stock in the outlets and initiate action if there was mismatch in the available stock at the liquor outlets in the district.

H R Shivakumar from Thithimathi said, "There was no shortage of liquor for rich. With the help of excise officials, the liquor has reached the door steps of the influential and the rich," he alleged.

ZP former member V P Shashidhar alleged that there was a rise in the manufacture of illicit liquor across the district. “Further, branded liquor was sold in the black market at high price. There is a need to conduct a high-level probe into the incident.Strict action should be initiated against those who violate the lockdown."

Labour leader P R Bharath said, "In spite of closure of liquor outlets, the liquor was sold for three times of original price. A few sellers misused the lockdown period to fill their pockets."

JD(S) Virajpet unit President P A Manjunath said, "The illegal sale of liquor was a huge scam. Strict action should be initiated if the officials are involved in it."

Rakshana Vedike Virajet President T V Anil Kumar said, "Honest officers should verify the stock in the outlets. The verification process should be videographed. The DC should write to the government to cancel the permits of those involved in illegality."

