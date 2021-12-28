Litigation is like cancerous disease, says Justice Abdul Nazeer

Supreme Court Judge Justice Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the new building of Puttur Bar Association (PBA) and laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the court building.

He also laid the foundation stone for judicial officers quarters building in Puttur, Sullia and a new Bar Association building in Belthangady on Tuesday.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 53 crore.

Justice Abdul Nazeer after inaugurating the Bar Association building said the objective of any civilized state is maintaining peace and order.

If there was no peace in society, then what was the use of all these developments? he asked.

Justice Nazeer said litigation is ‘like a cancerous disease’.

“A house entangled in litigation will not have any peace. To eradicate the cancerous disease in society, there is a need to inform litigants on where they stand,” he stressed.

Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana has been vocal about establishing the Judicial Infrastructure Corporation in order to aid the judiciary. When it comes to Karnataka, the governments have been helping in upgrading the infrastructure of the judiciary, he said.

Administrative Judge of Dakshina Kannada (DK) district Justice K Somashekar urged Registrar General T G Shivashankare Gowda to ensure all vacant posts of judicial officers in courts across the district were filled up to ensure speedy disposal of justice. He also urged Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor to get his government to sanction two acres of land in front of Bar Association building in Puttur to develop a beautiful park.

MLC Bhoje Gowda said, “At a time when many acts are passed in the Legislative Assembly and Council, it is a tragedy that the advocates are not holding fruitful discussions on new acts.”

He said that he had sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore under MLC LAD for the bar association buildings in six districts including DK, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

He said the Bar Association should ensure that cleanliness is maintained in the building.

MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said portraits of all those hailing from Puttur taluk who had served in the judiciary should be mounted inside the Bar Association building in order to create awareness among the youth.

The MLA said that efforts are on to shift the SP office to Puttur and land had been identified for the same. About four-and-a-half-acre of land was earmarked for Women’s Degree College in Puttur.

The government is committed to providing all amenities to court and bar association buildings, he added.