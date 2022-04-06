Loudspeakers: 1,001 establishments identified in M'luru

The city police have identified 1,001 buildings, including 357 temples, 168 mosques and 95 churches in the city police commissionerate jurisdiction that use loudspeakers, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said on Wednesday.

Ministry of Environment and Forest had notified ambient noise standards under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) rules-2000, amended-2010 framed under Environment (Protection) Act 1986 for residential, commercial and industrial areas.

Accordingly, four zones had been identified. The permissible decibel limits for industrial areas are 75dB (A) during the day and 70dB (A) during the night, for commercial areas it is 65dB (A) during the day and 55dB (A) during the night, while for residential areas, it is 55 dB (A) during the day and 45 dB (A) during the night. It is 50dB (A) during the day and 40dB (A) during the night in the silent zone.

The commissioner said that a station-wise detailed list has been prepared and the process of issuing notices had begun on Tuesday.

Out of 1,001 establishments that use loudspeakers, 357 are temples, 168 mosques, 95 churches, 106 are educational institutions, 60 industries, 98 entertainment places, 68 are wedding halls and 49 are other public places. Action will be taken against the violators, he warned.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said notices had been served to 331 religious institutions and marriage halls across the district on Wednesday.