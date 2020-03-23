Magisterial enquiry postponed

The magisterial enquiry into the Mangaluru police firing incident, scheduled to be held on Monday, was postponed due to the lockdown enforced in Dakshina Kannada district, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.

The inquiry into the incident, that occurred on December 19, is headed by Jagadeesha.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha and others had deposed before the enquiry. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner were suppose to depose before the enquiry on Monday.

Following the December 19 violence and the death of Nausheen and Jaleel due to police firing, the state government had commissioned two probes-- one magisterial enquiry and the other CID enquiry.

As per the government order, the report on the enquiry was to be submitted before March 23. On the request of Jagadeesha, the government had extended the deadline for submission of report by April 23.