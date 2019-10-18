MAHE hosts training in internationalisation

The five-day Dialogue on Innovative Higher Education Strategies (DIES) training course on ‘Management of Internationalisation’, organised by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) University, proved to be a rewarding experience for the participants.

The training is jointly organised by German Academic Exchange Service, German Rectors’ Conference, Leibniz University-Hannover, Universidad de Guanajuato – UG (Guanajuato, Mexico), and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology – JKUAT (Nairobi, Kenya) and MAHE-Manipal.

The Asian regional workshop inaugurated on October 14 will end on October 18. The general objective of the project is to develop and implement a qualification programme for the staff of higher education institutions of developing countries to enable the participants build up improved and more effective structures of internationalisation in their home universities.

The participants are from international offices of universities from Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and India.