'Make Udupi beaches eligible for blue flag tag'

All beaches in the district should be developed so as to be eligible for the prestigious ‘blue flag’ tag, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh said on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner was addressing officials from the Tourism Department at a meeting held in his office to review the progress of the ongoing tourism-related projects in the district.

Jagadeesh directed the officials to study the facilities adapted in beaches that had already received the ‘blue flag’ tag. “Ensure that the facilities can be replicated in any beach in Udupi,” he urged the officials.

The deputy commissioner revealed having received complaints from the public against a tourist boat operator at Malpe violating the ceiling on ferrying tourists to St Mary’s Island. “A notice has been served to the boat operator,” he said and directed CMC Commissioner Anand Kalholikar to cancel the permit to the boat operator. The deputy commissioner said that safety cannot be compromised particularly in the tourism sector.

Jagadeesh also focused on Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari’s proposal to develop tourism at Babbu Kudru in Kundapur. He said that a detailed project report (DPR) should be readied at the earliest.

The officer also directed a proposal to develop the Kunjargiri Madhwacharya statue under the Swadesha Darshan scheme.