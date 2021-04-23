Man booked for sexual assault on minor girl

A case has been registered against a man, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, on the pretext of marrying her, in Gonikoppa police station jurisdiction.
The accused, Shivaraj, is already married and has two children and is a mason by profession.
After promising to marry the minor, he had sexually assaulted her. A case has been registered under the Pocso Act.
