Man booked for sexual assault on minor girl

Man booked for sexual assault on minor girl

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Apr 23 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 23:47 ist

A case has been registered against a man, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, on the pretext of marrying her, in Gonikoppa police station jurisdiction.

The accused, Shivaraj, is already married and has two children and is a mason by profession.

After promising to marry the minor, he had sexually assaulted her. A case has been registered under the Pocso Act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sexual assault
minor girl
Gonikoppa
case registered

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

 