Man held for selling beef illegally

A man accused of illegally selling beef has been caught red-handed by the police.
The accused is identified as P Vinod, an autorickshaw driver, from Kerala.
He was concealing the meat amidst fabrication items in a goods autorickshaw and was selling it at a higher price on the Manandawadi-Kutta route.
RSS workers alerted the police about the illegal act when the accused was seen selling beef near Jodubeeti.
A case has been registered.
