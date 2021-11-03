Man held for selling beef illegally

Man held for selling beef illegally

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Nov 03 2021, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 22:41 ist

A man accused of illegally selling beef has been caught red-handed by the police.

The accused is identified as P Vinod, an autorickshaw driver, from Kerala.

He was concealing the meat amidst fabrication items in a goods autorickshaw and was selling it at a higher price on the Manandawadi-Kutta route.

RSS workers alerted the police about the illegal act when the accused was seen selling beef near Jodubeeti.

A case has been registered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

selling beef illegally
Man held
Police
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan

ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

 