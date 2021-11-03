Man held for selling beef illegally

A man accused of illegally selling beef has been caught red-handed by the police.

The accused is identified as P Vinod, an autorickshaw driver, from Kerala.

He was concealing the meat amidst fabrication items in a goods autorickshaw and was selling it at a higher price on the Manandawadi-Kutta route.

RSS workers alerted the police about the illegal act when the accused was seen selling beef near Jodubeeti.

A case has been registered.