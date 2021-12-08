MIA to start online booking for RT-PCR test

Mangalore International Airport to start online booking facility for RT-PCR test

Passengers will also be able to register for their test using QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 23:43 ist
Registration Area for Covid19 Tests at MIA. Credit: DH Photo

The Mangalore International Airport (MIA) will soon start a facility for online booking of
slots for conducting RT-PCR test.

In addition, passengers will also be able to register for their test using QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. The airport has put in place all measures to implement Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in India.

Also Read | Omicron may pose higher reinfection risk but could be milder than Delta: WHO chief

The MIA has set up a waiting area that can accommodate 123 passengers, four registration counters and four sampling booths, including one stand-by, and 70 RT-PCR machines that will submit report in 30 minutes, according to a press release.

Dedicated passenger service executives are available in this area to assist the passengers.

Sanitisation and cleaning are being carried out at regular intervals in the testing areas. Seating arrangements have been made for the passengers on arrival, the press release stated.

Mangaluru
Mangaluru Airport
India News
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
RT-PCR test

