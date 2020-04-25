M'lore Refinery Petrochemicals extends help to migrants

Mangalore Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd extends help to migrant workers

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 25 2020, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 11:30 ist

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has extended vital assistance to hundreds of migrant workers, destitute and needy families during the COVID-19 crisis through its CSR fund.

The lockdown has left thousands of people including migrant workers and destitute in the district, in the lurch. MRPL, using its corporate social responsibility fund through the Dakshina Kannada district administration, has sponsored 50,000 kg rice for the benefit of these needy citizens, a company release here said. MRPL also donated grocery kits comprising boiled rice, dal, rava, sugar and tea to the needy families in the district, it said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mangaluru
Migrants
Karnataka

