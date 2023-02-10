Mangaluru: ADGP directs police to act against illegal gambling centres

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that he has directed CCB officials to act against skill game and gambling centres functioning illegally in the city.

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a grievances meeting with the public and also chairing a review meeting of the police on Friday, he said that there were complaints on the skill game centres, massage parlours, matka functioning illegally in the city. “If there are any specific complaints against the police personnel hand in glove with the gambling centres, then they can submit a complaint with the evidence to prove it. We will conduct an inquiry and take action against the concerned,” he said.

During a meeting with the college authorities, the ADGP said that the drive against drug menace will continue especially in Mangaluru and Manipal. Strict action will be initiated against the offenders. The colleges have been asked to strengthen their internal mechanism to check drug menace inside the campus.

The police officials have been asked to keep an eye on drug consumption. On mushrooming of PG accommodations that are functioning illegally, the ADGP said that inspectors have been asked to convene a meeting of the PG accommodation owners once in three months at the station level. The police should keep an eye on the PG accommodations and make frequent visits to the areas where such PG accommodations and hostels are functioning.

The police personnel will not arrest those involved in drug consumption without interim test reports. “I have asked my men to be fair and do the right. Consumption of drugs is a punishable offence under NDPS act,” he said.

On Hindu organisations posing hindrance for Valentine’s Day celebrations, he said “the police will act if anyone takes law into their hands. All should abide by the law.”

In a separate meeting held on Thursday evening at DK SP’s office, the ADGP said that the department will act on genuine and specific complaints. On the corruption allegations in the police department, he said “the allegations can not be generalised, provide us with the details and we will act.” The purpose of such meetings is to ensure that the public is not neglected despite the department being busy in security arrangements in the wake of assembly elections.

Mohalla , Youth Committees

In an attempt to control communal tension in DK and Mangaluru city police limits, ADGP Alok Kumar reiterated the importance of holding mohalla and youth committee meetings. The same has not been implemented effectively. These committees should be strengthened in the sensitive police station limits. Patrolling by senior officers and vigil have to be taken up.