Mangaluru church felicitates K'taka Speaker U T Khader

Mangaluru church felicitates Karnataka Speaker U T Khader

Khader is the first Muslim leader to be elected Speaker of the state Assembly

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 04 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 22:47 ist
Karnataka Speaker U T Khader. Credit: Twitter/@utkhader

Newly-elected Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader was felicitated by St Sebastian Church in Ullal here on Sunday.

Khader was felicitated by parish priest Fr Cyprian Pinto at a function held in the Church premises at Permannur. Assistant parish priest Fr Steevan Cutinha, Ullal CMC standing committee president Veena Shanti D’Souza, councillor Basil D’Souza, Sr Joseph Mary and Sr Alphonso were present.

Parish council vice president Arun D’Souza hosted the event and secretary Jyoti D’Souza proposed a vote of thanks. Around 700 people took part in the programme, church sources said.

Khader is the first Muslim leader to be elected Speaker of the state Assembly.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
U T Khader
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

 