Mangaluru church felicitates Karnataka Speaker U T Khader

Newly-elected Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader was felicitated by St Sebastian Church in Ullal here on Sunday.
Khader was felicitated by parish priest Fr Cyprian Pinto at a function held in the Church premises at Permannur. Assistant parish priest Fr Steevan Cutinha, Ullal CMC standing committee president Veena Shanti D’Souza, councillor Basil D’Souza, Sr Joseph Mary and Sr Alphonso were present.
Parish council vice president Arun D’Souza hosted the event and secretary Jyoti D’Souza proposed a vote of thanks. Around 700 people took part in the programme, church sources said.
Khader is the first Muslim leader to be elected Speaker of the state Assembly.
