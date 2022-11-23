Mangaluru explosion case to be handed over to NIA

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 23 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 14:22 ist
The Minister said that the NIA and other central agencies have been working with the Karnataka police in connection with the Mangaluru blast from day one. Credit: DH Photo

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the decision on handing over Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case to the National Investigation Agency will be taken within two days.

Speaking to mediapersons after chairing a review meeting in Mangaluru, the Minister said that the NIA and other central agencies have been working with the Karnataka police in connection with the Mangaluru blast from day one.

On the demand for setting up an NIA office in Mangaluru, the Minister said it has been brought to the notice of the central government and the centre is positive on it.

DGP Praveen Sood said that any case that is registered under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) Act is brought to the notice of the NIA and details are shared to them. “The Karnataka police sent all the information to the NIA on Tuesday through the Home Ministry. The case will be handed over to the NIA at an appropriate time.”

Earlier the minister visited the site where a blast occurred in a moving auto rickshaw at Nagori in Mangaluru and later visited the private hospital where accused Mohammed Shariq and auto driver Purushotham are undergoing treatment.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News
araga jnanendra
NIA

