Mangaluru flags off Dasara on a colourful note

Mangaluru Dasara began on a bright note with the consecration of the idol of Goddess Sharada at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple on Sunday.

City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp to mark the Navaratri Utsav along with Mangaluru Dasara.

The idol of the Goddess Sharada was taken out in a procession in the premises of the Kudroli Temple, amid the beating of drums, and consecrated at the Shree Gokarnanatha Kalyana Mantapa at the temple. The bejewelled idol of Sharada donning a saree and playing the veena was the cynosure of all the eyes.

A group of artists performing Hulivesha led the procession.

Along with the idol of Sharada, the idols of Navadurga and Ganesha were also been installed.

The rituals began with guruprarthana, followed by punyaha homa, navakalashabhisheka and kalasa prathishtapana. As is the practice, the puja was offered to the idol of Lord Ganapati.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr P S Harsha said that Mangaluru Dasara is unique which reflects the spirit of the people of the region.

On security for the festival, he said that police have chalked out elaborate security to ensure the safety of the people.

Navaratri celebrations also began at Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Mangaladevi temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple.