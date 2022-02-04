MCC awaits approval for DPRs on waste management

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has submitted two Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) on managing the solid waste generated within its jurisdiction. But, the government is yet to give its approval to MCC’s DPRs.

“DPRs submitted by MCC will be discussed at State Level Technical Committee (SLTC) meeting,” MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar told DH.

After getting approval from MCC’s Council, officials had submitted a DPR of Mangala Resource Management Pvt Ltd (MRMPL), a city-based start-up, that had come forward to manage solid waste in MCC limits.

The DPR had promised door-to-door collection of waste in 60 wards and managing waste scientifically at the dump yard in Pacchanady.

Presently, MCC is paying Rs 3,750 per tonne for the collection and transportation of waste. The DPR submitted by MRMPL had declared that it will collect, transport and process waste at the same cost, without any annual incremental increase in charges.

On the other hand, MCC had also submitted a DPR prepared by its consultant Anti Pollution Drive (APD), to handle solid waste. As per the DPR submitted by APD, MCC will have to purchase 437 vehicles for collecting and transporting garbage.

The maintenance of vehicles, along with drivers, loaders and helpers will also be outsourced. The civic workers had to be recruited by the civic body, APD’s DPR stated.

Contract term extended

As the government is yet to give approval for the DPR, MCC had written to the Department of Urban Development to extend the contract term by a year to Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd, the agency which is engaged in handling the garbage in Mangaluru.

The contract of the agency had ended on January 31, 2022. Accordingly, the government had extended the contract for a month until February-end.

“The Urban Development department has said that the contract term of the company will be further extended by 11 more months after obtaining permission from the state cabinet in its next meeting,” the MCC commissioner informed DH.