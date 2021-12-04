MIA extends helping hand to family facing mid-air health crisis

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) walked the extra mile to come to the aid of a family that faced a mid-air health crisis.

The Air India Express (AIE) aircraft in which the family of five were travelling to Sharjah from Kannur made an emergency landing at MIA after the woman passenger in the family, a mother of three children suffered breathlessness.

Based on an alert that the Airport Operation Control Central (AOCC) of MIA received from the commander of flight IX-745 about the medical emergency at 9.21 am, the entire emergency apparatus of MIA and stakeholders concerned were put on alert to deal with the same, a press release from MIA stated.

The family, including an ailing passenger, her three minor children and her husband were escorted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

Senior MIA officials were in constant touch with airline officials and ground handling agency (GHA) staff who escorted the woman passenger to the hospital.

Once the doctors confirmed that the woman passenger was out of danger and had recovered, the senior MIA official got in touch with the woman passenger’s husband and provided assistance for their onward journey to Sharjah later in the day.