Mimicking Koragajja: VHP calls for mass prayers

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has given a call for the devotees to hold mass prayers on January 11 in all temples, daivasthana and bhajana mandiras in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod, seeking the blessings of the almighty to punish those who projected Koragajja deity in a poor light.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that the incidents of putting derogatory posts on Hindu deities, desecration of Nagabana and bhajana mandira had occurred in the district in the recent past.

As a continuation of such incidents to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus, a group of youth had mimicked the Koragajja ritual at a marriage ceremony in Salethur. Such incidents have hurt lakhs of Hindu devotees, he said.

The mass prayers will be offered to ensure that such incidents do not recur again in the district, he added.

Muslim Okkuta condemns

Dakshina Kannada Muslim Okkuta president K Ashraf condemned the mimicking of Koragajja at a marriage function.

“Such celebrations are against the tradition of Islam. Dance during a marriage cannot be justified. The action of youth during a religiously sensitive issue is condemnable. The police should initiate strict action against youth who hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community,” he said.