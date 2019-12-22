Mini airport to come up at Koodige in Kodagu

The proposal to set up a mini airport, one of the ambitious projects in Kodagu district has been revived once again, bringing a smile on the faces of residents.

About 50 acres of land belonging to agriculture department situated behind Sainik School in Koodige, Somwarpet taluk, has been identified for the mini airport.

The authorities had identified land at Chikka Aluvara, Byadagotta, Baidagutta and Madapura in the district for the construction of mini airport a few tears ago and had submitted a proposal to the state government.

Officials from civil aviation and technical experts had visited the district thrice to verify land and had dropped the proposal citing technical reasons.

However, when MLA M P Appachu Ranjan was appointed as the Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports in 2012, he had proposed a vast tract of land at Koodige Krishi Farm. Now, finally, the land belonging to the agriculture department situated behind Sainik School has been finalised for the purpose.

The Central government has proposed to set up 100 mini airports across the country in the next five years under the Udan scheme. About Rs 7,000 crore will be invested for the purpose. Of the four mini airports sanctioned to Karnataka, Koodige near Kushalnagar finds a place. It has been proposed to construct a 1-km long runway for the mini airport.

According to MLA Appachu Ranjan, the engineers will take up survey work and the work on the mini airport will commence in the next six months.

In case of necessity, the land in the surrounding area will also be acquired, he added.

District Hotel, Resorts and Restaurant Owners Association President B R Nagendra Prasad said, “The construction of the mini airport will boost tourism. It will also promote heli tourism.”