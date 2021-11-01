Minister visits Vajpayee Residential School

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary paid a visit to Vajpayee Residential School in Bhagamandala on Monday and inspected the facilities.

He later held a meeting with the officials.

The minister’s visit came in the wake of complaints by the students and their parents about the lack of basic facilities in the school.

Vajpayee Residential School was inaugurated in Bhagamandala seven months ago.

As the complaints came in, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah and State Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa paid a visit and inspected the facilities.

As many more students and their parents complained later, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary reviewed the facilities and directed the officials to provide the basic amenities.

The parents who were present on the occasion said, “There is a problem of erratic power supply. A backup facility should be provided. There are no proper arrangements for the children to sleep.”

The minister asked the officials concerned to take proper measures in this regard.

A total of 85 students have been admitted to the PUC and 17 seats are yet to be filled. The vacant seats should be filled on the basis of merit and a preference should be given to the local students, said the minister.

He also told the officials to manage the laboratory properly and to recruit a physical education teacher immediately.

There is a need to constitute a parents’ committee. A discussion in this regard will be held with the deputy commissioner, said the minister.

BCM hostel officer Kavitha, Gram Panchayat member Kalana Ravi and others were present.