Miscreant kidnaps baby sleeping next to mother

A masked man broke into a house and kidnapped a 15-month-old baby girl sleeping beside her mother in Kumtiberu near Yedamogge village in Kundapur in the wee hours of Thursday.

The kidnapped baby is Sanvika Naik, daughter of couple Santhosh and Rekha Naik.

Sources in police said Santhosh Naik was not present in the house when the baby was taken away. Naik, who is a security guard in Hosangadi, was on night shift, sources added.

The masked man gained entry into the house through the back door.

Rekha woke up to the sound of footsteps and attempted to stop the masked man from taking away her sleeping baby. As the masked intruder fled from the house with the baby, Rekha along with her elder son (five-year-old Sathvik) chased the miscreant. The chase came to an abrupt end when the masked man holding the baby crossed the River Kubja. Rekha also attempted to cross the river but had to stop half-way due to strong current.

Neighbours, who rushed out of their houses, succeeded in pulling out the mother and son from the river. Santosh came to know about the kidnapping of his baby when he returned home after completing the night shift.

Shankaranarayan police rushed to the spot and launched an intense search operation. Santhosh denied any enmity with people in the locality and expressed helplessness on who would kidnap his daughter.

Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Nisha James, who visited the spot, said a special team was formed under the leadership of Kundapur DySP Dinesh Kumar. The dog squad was pressed into service.

Police sources said there were four roads accessing Kumtiberu and the footage of CCTV cameras installed at strategic areas were obtained by police in order to unearth any clues about the masked intruder. The SP said that they were still investigating and had no clues about the whereabouts of the masked man.

The police appealed to public on sharing any information about the kidnapped child to local police or Udupi Police Control Room on +91 820 252 6444 or +91 820 252 6709.