MLA persuades tribals to receive vaccination

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah said that measures have been taken to build houses and toilets for the tribals in Gadde haadi in Nagarahole and the forest department officials should not hinder the work.

The residents of the tribal hamlet had refused to take vaccines against Covid-19 stating that they do not have basic facilities in the tribal hamlet and they will not receive vaccination until they are provided with the facilities.

Speaking to the people, Bopaiah said that as per the demand of the tribal community, measures have been taken to provide title deeds.

The tribal residents replied that they do not need the vaccine, as they have been using medicinal herbs. They had good immunity in their bodies, they claimed and refused to take any kind of allopathy medicine.

Bopaiah said that there will be no harm in taking the vaccine. All people need to take the vaccine to protect themselves from Covid-19.

The tribal people requested the MLA to give them time to decide.

Virajpet tahsildar Yogananda, Ponnampet tahsildar Kavyarani and district ITDP officer Shivakumar were present, among others.