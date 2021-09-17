Month-long training for police aspirants in Mangaluru concludes

The training programmes for aspirants keen on becoming cops has provided them with a platform, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade said on Friday.

He was addressing a gathering during the training programme organised by City Police Commissionerate at St Aloysius Gonzaga School hall.

“Children have a fascination to become police officers during their young age. As they grow, they become indifferent to joining the department,” he said.

Veerendra Heggade felt that it is not right to mock police in films.

“I feel disappointed when I see such films. It sends a wrong message to society. Khakhi dress is known for discipline,” he stressed.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar in his introductory address said a total of 734 aspirants had registered for the training programme.

206 candidates including 91 women were selected to undergo one-month long training. Among the selected 53 had cleared PU, 122 were pursuing UG studies and 19 were postgraduates. As many as 162 aspirants were from DK and the remaining candidates were from Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga.

St Aloysius College had facilitated the training programme by providing classrooms and library facilities. The college also provided hostel facilities and 65 women were provided hostel facilities at Shanthi Kirana. The training was imparted by 14 PSIs, six probationary PSIs, 2 constables and Canara college lecturer Dr Prashanth Bhat.

Milan, who is aspiring to become PSI said, "We underwent good training in the past one month, which no coaching institutions can offer. It was altogether a different experience to undergo training under police officers.”

Gayathri, a police constable aspirant said; “As a vegetable seller, I found the training programme difficult. I had even planned to discontinue the training. Now, the training has helped me in improving my self-confidence.”

The training has familiarised us on how to prepare for the competitive exams, aspirants stressed.

DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar, DCP (crime) B P Dinesh Kumar, ANF Superintendent of Police B Nikhil, St Aloysius College Rector Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto among others were present.