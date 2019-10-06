MRPL to supply BS VI grade fuel from March 2020

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has begun the production of BS VI grade HSD (high speed diesel) fuel and MS (Motor Spirit) in its refineries.

The MRPL will start the supply on Mangaluru-Bengaluru pipeline by the end of November itself, to reach all the depots and oil storage tanks, MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh said.

“MRPL is all geared to supply the BS VI grade fuel to consumers across the state by first week of March 2020, a month ahead of deadline fixed by the Supreme Court,” Venkatesh declared while addressing mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Saturday.

“We have switched onto the production of newer grade fuel after flushing out the BS-IV grade fuel in all tanks in the refinery. The newer grade fuel will take some time to reach consumers across the state as depots need to flush out the old stock,” the MD said.

The monthly requirement of petrol in Bengaluru and Mangaluru is over 80,000 tonnes and diesel is 1,80,000 tonnes to 2,50,000 tonnes. “If there is 10% shortfall in meeting the requirement of petrol, then we are ready to overcome it,” Director (Refinery) Vinay Kumar said.

‘10 ppm sulfur content’

Introduction of BS-VI fuel will help in reducing the level of certain harmful hydrocarbons produced due to incomplete combustion of fuel.

BS VI standard specifies 10 ppm sulfur content in gasoline (petrol/MS) and diesel fuels as against present 50 ppm.

MRPL MD recollected that the recent attacks on Saudi facilities had not affected the supply of crude oil to MRPL.

“We were able to sustain our operations. Going forward, we expect stable crude oil supplies from Middle East and Saudi Arabia reporting crude oil at normal levels is bringing the much needed stability in international crude oil prices and improved gross refining margins,” he said.