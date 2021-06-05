Mullur schoolchildren observe World Environment Day in unique way

Responding to the call given by their teacher C S Sathish, the students of Government Lower Primary School in Mullur observed World Environment Day by planting fruit-bearing saplings in their houses on Saturday.
The teacher had given a task to the students daily, asking them to introduce their family, domestic animals and explaining the use of various items used in day-to-day life through WhatsApp as a part of their study.
Accordingly, on account of World Environment Day, he had challenged the students to plant a fruit-bearing sapling and explain its importance in a video and upload the same in the WhatsApp status.
Accepting the challenge, the students have planted mango, jackfruit, guava, butter fruit, lemon, gooseberry, sapota, and other fruit-bearing plants and shared their photo and video.
