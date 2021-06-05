School children observe Environment Day in unique way

Mullur schoolchildren observe World Environment Day in unique way

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jun 05 2021, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 23:19 ist
The students of Government Lower Primary School in Mullur plant saplings.

Responding to the call given by their teacher C S Sathish, the students of Government Lower Primary School in Mullur observed World Environment Day by planting fruit-bearing saplings in their houses on Saturday.

The teacher had given a task to the students daily, asking them to introduce their family, domestic animals and explaining the use of various items used in day-to-day life through WhatsApp as a part of their study.

Accordingly, on account of World Environment Day, he had challenged the students to plant a fruit-bearing sapling and explain its importance in a video and upload the same in the WhatsApp status.

Accepting the challenge, the students have planted mango, jackfruit, guava, butter fruit, lemon, gooseberry, sapota, and other fruit-bearing plants and shared their photo and video.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

School Children
Government Lower Primary School
Mullur
World Environment Day
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

 