Murder of HJV activist: All nine acquitted

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 30 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 23:25 ist

The principal district and sessions court has acquitted nine people arrested on the charges of murder of Hindu Jagarana Vedike activist and auto driver Praveen Poojary.

The acquitted are Tufail, Nayaz, Afrin, Mohammed Mustafa, Iliyas, Irfan Ahmmed, Mujeeb Rehman, Sharief and Haris. Judge B L Jinaralkar passed the order on acquittal.

Praveen was murdered near Guddehosur on August 14, 2016, when he was returning in his auto after taking part in a torchlight procession held as a part of Akhand Bharat Sankalp Yatre.

The police had arrested nine people on August 24, 2016. The investigation team had submitted the charge sheet to the court.

The prosecution had failed to prove the accused guilty of the murder. Hence, all have been acquitted, said advocate T H Aboobakar.

"The truth has won. All nine were arrested on false charges. The court's decision is satisfying," he added.

Praveen Poojary
Murder case
acquitted
Guddehosur

