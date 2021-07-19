Nadakacheri inaugurated in Balele

  • Jul 19 2021, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 22:15 ist
Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah speaks after inaugurating the Nadakacheri building at Balele near Gonikoppa.

A proposal has been submitted for the construction of mini Vidhana Soudha for the administration of Ponnampet taluk. The grants are expected to be announced in the next state budget, said Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Nadakacheri of the revenue department for Balele hobli, built at a cost of Rs 18 lakh, he said that the new Nadakacheri is being inaugurated after the announcement of Ponnampet taluk.

Proposals have also been submitted for the construction of Nadakacheri in Srimangala and Hudikeri hoblis, he said.

"As soon as the taluk is announced, all systems will not fall in place and it will take time. Office accommodations are being done for various departments in Ponnampet taluk," he added.

Tahsildar Yogananda said that the revenue department staff should respond to the people's problems. The credibility of the department should increase.

Vijayalakshmi PU College, Balele, president Alamengada Bose Mandanna said that the Nadakacheri staff should be accessible and responsive to the people in the region.

ZP former member Bananda Prathyu said that the Nadakacheri building was constructed amid several problems.

BJP leader Mookonda Shashi Subramani, Nitturu Gram Panchayat president Chakkera Surya Ayyappa, Ponnappasanthe Gram Panchayat president Chiyakapoovanda Prabha and others were present.

