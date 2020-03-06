‘Namma Angadi’ at MIC from today

The 17th edition of ‘Namma Angadi’, an exhibition and sale of products made by rural artisans, will be organised at Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC), MAHE, from March 6 to 8.

MIC director Dr Padma Rani, in a press release, said that new products, including small handcrafted furniture pieces, different trendy designs in clothing and accessories will be displayed.

A Yakshagana puppet show by Sri Ganesh Yakshagana Gombeyata Mandali, Kundapura, will be staged at 6 pm on March 8, she added in the press release.

An exclusive play area for children has been set up as part of the exhibition. Namma Angadi is an annual exhibition and sale event at MIC where rural artisans from Namma Bhoomi, Kundapura, sell their craft. The event is being organised in collaboration between the Concerned for Working Children (CWC) and MIC.

The proceeds from the sale of the artifacts will be used to fund the education of children of artisans at Namma Bhoomi. Every year, an array of products, including hand-woven garments, handicrafts, pottery, toys, accessories, home decor, and organic produce are displayed and sold. Various cultural programmes are also organised to make the three-day event seem as a celebration of local art and craft.