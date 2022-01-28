Navachaitanya programme to mark 1,500 days of distributing free food held

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that working for the needy will not only bring laurels to the country but will also highlight the extent of the generosity of the people.

He was addressing a gathering at the Navachaitanya programme organised to mark the 1,500th day of M-Friends’s free distribution of food to caretakers of patients, under the Karunya project, at the Government Wenlock Hospital. He lauded the organisers for taking care of the needy.

Alva’s Education Trust Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva, Jagathika Bantara Sanghagala Okkuta President Aikala Harish Shetty, Al Muzain CEO Zakaria Jokatte, Mangaluru Bearys Chamber of Commerce President S M Rasheed Haji and others took part.

M-Friends’ President Mohammed Haneef Golthamajalu presided over the programme.

The students of Saanidhya Residential School and Training Centre for the Mentally Challenged presented a cultural show titled ‘Amar Jawan’ on the occasion.

Financial assistance was handed over to Saanidhya Residential School and Training Centre for the Mentally Challenged. School administrator Vasanth Shetty was felicitated. A documentary on 1,500 days of the Karunya project was screened on the occasion.