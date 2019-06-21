NDRF team carries out mock rescue operations

Tension gripped residents as a hillock caved in at Adyapadi in Kandavara gram panchayat limits near Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday.

However, their apprehensions were put to rest after they learnt that the incident was part of a mock rescue operation conducted by the district disaster management team and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The mock operation was aimed at creating awareness on the steps to be taken during natural calamities such as landslides.

During the operation, rescue teams provided ‘timely assistance’ and ‘rescued people’ trapped under mud. The victims were safely shifted using ropeway and ladders.

‘Medical assistance’

Emergency medical assistance to be provided to ‘victims’ was also demonstrated by the team by district health personnel present at the spot.

An earthmover was used to clear the debris at the site. Life-saving equipment was utilised for the operation.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S said more mock drills and rescue operations were planned in the near future. “Such mock drills will be held during monsoon in order to ensure the preparedness of district administration,” the DC added. An exhibition of life-saving equipment was held on the occasion.

Personnel from the 10th battalion of NDRF, district health department, fire and emergency services personnel, district Home Guards and police took part in the mock rescue operation.

District Health and Family Welfare officer Dr Ramakrishna Rao was present. Villagers and students gathered at the spot in huge numbers to watch the demo.