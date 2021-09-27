There is a need to promote eco-tourism, said Assistant Commissioner and tourism department in charge deputy director Iswar Kumar Kandoo.

He was speaking after inaugurating the tourist information centre and drawing competition held as a part of World Tourism Day organised by the district administration, tourism department and tourism stakeholders in Madikeri.

World Tourism Day is being observed with the theme 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth'. There is a need to develop eco-friendly initiatives for children, he added.

Kodagu has already been identified at the global level. The tradition, culture and food habits of the region are unique. There is a need to maintain cleanliness in tourist spots, he said.

A total of 34 students had taken part in the drawing competition. The winners in the age group of three to 10 are Drithi K U (I), Swathi K T (II), Bhoomika J K (III). In the age group of 11 to 15, the winners are Vamshi K S (I), Sathwik R (II), P B Shreshta Bharath and K Hana Appayya (III). The winners in the above 16 years category are Inchara (I), Yadhav Rao P K (II) and Sandeep Kumar R (III).