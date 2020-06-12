New Gurupura bridge inaugurated

The new bridge across River Phalguni at Gurupura on NH 169 was inaugurated by District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty on Friday.

The bridge was built at a total cost of Rs 39.42 crore. It is 175 metres long and 16 metres in width, while the carriageway is 11 metres wide. The pedestrian paths either side of the bridge are 2.5 metres wide each.

Kota Srinivas Poojary addressing the gathering said that the work on the bridge was completed in a record period of 15 months.

The bridge is a huge relief for those who travel between Mangaluru-Moodbidri as the old bridge was in a dilapidated condition and was narrow. New approach roads of 500 metres each were also part of the project.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the work on widening of Kulashekar-Karkala highway will be taken up shortly.

Measures will also be taken to accelerate the work on BC Road to Addahole, he promised.

The foundation stone for the bridge was laid in February 2019. The contractors had time till February 2021 to complete the work. Contractor Mugurodi Sudhakar Shetty was felicitated on the occasion.

Social distancing ignored

The inauguration of the new bridge drew a huge crowd. Many had flouted the norms by not adhering to the social distancing rules. Many present were also seen not wearing there mask properly.