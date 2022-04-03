NIA should probe into hijab controversy: Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should conduct a probe into the hijab controversy, along with the murder of Harsha in Shivamogga, to determine the role of Asian and international forces in the conspiracies.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Nitte, the minister said that an NIA investigation into Harsha's murder is underway. The truth will come out shortly.

The truth about deadly weapons being available in broad daylight on Shivamogga's streets should be known. It should be known who and how many people have these lethal weapons hidden in their houses, she said.

The SDPI and PFI are causing havoc in South India. Poor girls are exploited over controversies like the hijab. Everything has been meticulously planned. Knowing the truth will bring peace to the country and state, she added.

"Those who follow Halal tradition can do so. However, we must not impose our will on others. The court and government should take a decision while keeping everyone's religious beliefs in mind," she said.

She slammed Congress and the JD(S), claiming that both parties are concerned only about votes. For them, public anguish is a tool for gaining political advantage, in contrast to the BJP, which respects the feelings of the people and works to find solutions to their grievances.

Shobha said that Congress is disappearing and one must rely on a torchlight to locate it.

She claimed that they have been dividing the country in the name of religion.

She accused former chief minister Siddaramaiah of introducing religious programmes in the society citing the example of Shadi Bhagya and picnics for students from the same community.

All religions are seen and treated equally by the BJP. The BJP has nothing to gain by inciting communal violence, she added.

The minister also praised the MRF in Nitte and urged people to continue using the scientific method in order to keep the area clean and hygienic.

The Nitte village should continue to serve as a model for other villages in terms of solid waste management, she added.