Nidugumba residents warn of boycotting elections

Nidugumba village residents have warned of boycotting all the coming elections due to failure on part of the government to develop Nidugumba-Gangethodu Road near Kanooru.

The road has not seen any development for the last two years. A series of memorandums have been submitted to the Gram Panchayat members and to the MP of the district. In spite of it, the road has not seen any development, said villager Sullimada Chinnappa.

The villagers have been dependent on this road for their daily commute. Further, it also provides connectivity to Kanooru-Kottageri. The pothole-ridden road has been inconveniencing the motorists.

He said the farmers find it difficult to transport the crops cultivated by them to the market. Only jeeps travel on the stretch.

Many rented vehicles refuse to travel on the stretch owing to the poor condition of the road. The government should concrete the stretch, he added.

Further, he said there are no proper drinking water facilities in the village. No water tanks have been constructed to store water to supply to the residents.

There has also been a rise in wild animal menace in the village. Disruption in power supply has been affecting the students and farmers.

Sullimada Chinnappa alleged that the elected representatives and the government have neglected the village over the decades.