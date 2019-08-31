No controversy over State flag, says minister

Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said that the Constitution had allowed only one flag, which is the tricolour.

“I had only reiterated Dr B R Ambedkar’s statement on the flag. I had not issued any wrong statement,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “I need not learn about Kannada and the state flag from anyone. There is no controversy over the State flag.”

Ravi had recently stated that the BJP government will not pursue with the Centre seeking a separate flag for the State. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had opposed Ravi’s statement and had said, “It is wrong on the part of Ravi to oppose our State flag. The State is not barred by the Constitution or any law to have its own flag.”

Reacting to it, Ravi said, “The Congress had accepted the proposals in the Constitution. According to the Constitution, there is only one flag. Culturally, there is Kannada flag, which was made by the people of Karnataka,” he said.

“A few of the Congress leaders are politicising my statement. A few Kannada organisations have failed to understand my statement and are acting against the stand of Dr Ambedkar, Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”

He said the Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Congress leader D K Shivakumar and is conducting an inquiry. Why should he fear if he had not committed any mistake?” he asked.