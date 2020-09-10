No shortage of oxygen in hospitals in Dakshina Kannada, says DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V clarified that there was no shortage of oxygen in hospitals in the district.

"There is no issue with the supply of oxygen. Public need not panic," he stressed while presiding over a meeting of district-level monitoring committee in DC office on Wednesday.

He said all support is given by the district administration for the supply of oxygen to government and private hospitals in the district. Mescom has been directed to supply uninterrupted power supply for units engaged in supplying oxygen-filled cylinders in the district. The raw materials for oxygen units are being supplied from Palakkad in Kerala. The raw materials are also available in Toranagallu in Ballari.

"I will consult with the Ballari Deputy Commissioner on supplying the raw materials from Toranagallu," the DC assured.