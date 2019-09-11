‘Officers like Senthil may have to commit suicide’

Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar said that, if IAS officers were dissatisfied over Prime Minister Modi’s governance and resigning from their respective positions, then they might have to commit suicide in future, as the government is determined to take drastic steps.

He was addressing the gathering at a programme organised by the BJP district unit to welcome the newly appointed party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Sunil Kumar, referring to the resignation of Sasikanth Senthil, said that the entire world had been praising and lauding BJP’s government in the Centre.

“Senthil and other like-minded people will have to commit suicide in the days to come as Modi’s government is determined to regain PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir). The entire world will look up to the Modi’s government and the strategies of the prime minister,” he stressed.

“Today, you (Senthil) have objected to the approach of Prime Minister Modi in Kashmir and to the Ayodhya issue and tendered resignation. Sadly, the days are not very far when your people will commit suicide, following the aggressive approach of the prime minister,” Sunil Kumar challenged.