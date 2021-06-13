Ponnampet taluk unit of Kodagu Janapada Parishat will organise an online competition on folklore, 'Janapada Kalarava 2021'.

People in Kodagu district may take part by sending their entries based on the ancient items in their house, Kodagu Janapada Parishat Ponnampet taluk unit president Dilan Changappa said.

Office bearers of the Janapada Parishat cannot take part in the competitions.

The ancient items should be video recorded, along with suitable narration in Kannada. The duration of the video should not exceed three minutes.

The entries should be sent to WhatsApp number 96116 40552 before June 17.

The results will be announced during a Zoom meeting to be held on June 20.