Panchakalyana Mahotsava begins at Basadi

Panchakalyana Mahotsava at Baleshwara Adinatha Swamy Basadi at Panjikallu was initiated recently and it will continue till February 7.

The 600-year-old Basadi has a 34-foot-tall Ekashila Manastamba. The Basadi was renovated at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. The Chathurmukha 1008 Adinatha Theerthankara Panchakalyana and Prathishta Mahotsava has begun, said Samiti president Sudarshan Jain.

The rituals are held in the presence of Munisri 109 Amoghakeerthi and Amarakeerthi Maharaja and they are led by Karkala Jain Mutt’s Lalitakeerthi Bhattaraka Pattacharya Mahaswamy.