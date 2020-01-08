Paryaya: Rousing welcome for Admar Mutt jr pontiff

Admar Mutt junior pontiff Eshapriya Theertha Swami, who is all set to ascend the Paryaya Peeta on January 18, received a rousing welcome on his return from pilgrimage on Wednesday.

The seer, who entered the town through the conventional entrance Jodukatte, was welcomed by devotees and people from various fields.

The procession comprised tableaux and went through the Taluk Office Road, Court Road, Diana Circle, Kalpana Talkies Road and Tenkapete Road before ending on the Car Street.

He was also welcomed by Paryaya Palimar Mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami at the entrance of the Mutt.

Cultural programmes added colour to the ‘Pura Pravesha’. The tableaux included ‘Marakalu Huli’, ‘Dollu Kunita’, ‘Tiger Dance’, ‘Somakasura’, ‘Thatiraya’, a troupe from Iskcon, ‘Kamsa Kahale’, ‘Kombu’, ‘Marakalu Kunita’ and ‘Keelu Kudre’. Teams of dancers from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh took part in the procession. Portraits of Lord Krishna, gods and goddesses were part of the procession.

About 65 students of the NSS wing of the Poornaprajna College, Udupi, led by NSS programme officer Ramananda Rao, cleaned the streets soon after the procession.

Eshapriya Theertha, on entering Car Street, obtained the darshan of Lord Krishna. The pontiff also visited the Sri Anantheshwara and Sri Chandramoulishwara temples. He prayed for the success of his two-year Paryaya, beginning January 18. He visited the Sri Krishna Mutt and offered special pujas to the presiding deity Lord Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana.

He, later, entered the Admar Mutt and took part in the felicitation programme.

MP Shobha Karandlaje and MLA Raghupathi Bhat were present at the

programme.