Pilgrim drowns in river

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 02 2022, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 00:14 ist

A pilgrim who had arrived in Dharmasthala by walking from Chikkamagaluru drowned in River Nethravathi. 

The deceased is fruit vendor Chandrashekar, a resident of Gowdanahalli. He accidentally fell into the water at the Snanaghatta situated on the banks of the river. A case has been registered.

