Pilgrim drowns in river

A pilgrim who had arrived in Dharmasthala by walking from Chikkamagaluru drowned in River Nethravathi.
The deceased is fruit vendor Chandrashekar, a resident of Gowdanahalli. He accidentally fell into the water at the Snanaghatta situated on the banks of the river. A case has been registered.
