PoK will be part of India in future: Muralidhar Rao

Nobody can separate Kashmir from India. In future, the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) too will be part of India, said BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka BJP in-charge Muralidhar Rao.

He was speaking during the ‘Rastriya Aikyata Abhiyan’, organised by BJP at T V Raman Pai Convention Centre here, on Sunday.

Stating that Article 370 was the result of a nexus between Jawaharlal Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah for power, Rao noted that many great leaders, including the then Law Minister late Dr B R Ambedkar, did not agree for the inclusion of Article 370 which gave special status to Kashmir.

“When Article 370 was included in the Constitution, it was mentioned as a temporary provision. Ironically, it was in place for the past 70 years.”

Rao further said that the first president of Jan Sangh, Syama Prasad Mukherjee resigned from Nehru’s Cabinet and conducted Satyagraha for the sovereignty of the nation. He sacrificed his life during the imprisonment.

“With the abrogation of Article 370, it is now possible to provide reservation to people belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and women in Kashmir. These people did not enjoy their privileges when Article 370 was in place,” Rao added.

He meanwhile accused that now the Congress and Communist Party of India have been carrying out false propaganda on the abrogation of Article 370.

Mundkur Vasudev Kamath, who was part of the Satyagraha led by Jan Sangh President Shyam Prasad Mukherjee, inaugurated the programme and complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a bold step towards abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A).

Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister of Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport and DK District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, District BJP President and Puttur MLA Sanjiv Mathandur, Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Bantwal MLA U Rajesh Naik, Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty and others were present.