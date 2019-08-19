Police deny reports on satellite call to Pakistan

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 19 2019, 19:07pm ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2019, 19:41pm ist
File Photo of Karnataka police outside Vidhan Soudha.

Police have denied reports in a section of the press that a satellite call was recently made to Pakistan from a remote village in Belthangady taluk.

Dakshina Kannada District Superintendent of Police B M Laxmiprasad said in a statement that no satellite call was made to Pakistan from Belthangady as claimed in the reports.

Reports had appeared in a section of the media that intelligence department officials had come across the information while interrogating a militant in Delhi.

The reports said the militant had disclosed that a satellite call had been placed from Nyayatarpu village near Belthangady.

It also said a person has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the call, which was also denied by the Superintendent of Police.

