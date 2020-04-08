Police lathi-charge crowd at APMC yard

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 08 2020, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 19:41 ist
Police lathi-charge the crowd at APMC yard in Chikkamagaluru.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to check the swelling crowd, at APMC yard in Chikkamagaluru, on Wednesday.

Farmers had arrived with vegetables and other farm produce to th yard to sell it. A large number of retailers had also reached the venue to purchase from the farmers. There was a rush at the entrance of the APMC yard.

Police said that the people who had visited the yard failed to maintain social distancing. Hence, to disperse the crowd, they resorted to lathi charge.

Later, the people were all made to stand in a queue by adhering to social distancing.

 

 

Chikkamagaluru
Social distancing
APMC
Coronavirus lockdown
Police
