Police teams which cracked Praveen Nettaru murder case felicitated

The Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader was hacked to death on July 26 by unknown assailants

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 22 2022, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 23:36 ist
The police personnel who were part of the investigation into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. Credit: Special arrangement

As many as 82 police personnel from the Dakshina Kannada district police force were felicitated on Monday for successfully solving the murder of Praveen Nettaru.

The Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader was hacked to death on July 26 by unknown assailants in the district.

Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray rewarded the team, led by Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

The IGP also lauded the efforts of all police personnel, who were successful in arresting all suspects involved in the murder. Ray urged the team to continue the good work and work towards maintaining peace.

At the felicitation function, the Superintendent of Police recollected that it was a challenging case, because there were no clues that the attackers had left behind.

He also told those gathered that special teams were formed to crack the case. The teams had members from DK district, Bellare, Sullia, Subrahmanya, Kadaba, Vittal, Belthangady, Puttur and Bantwal police stations.

Sonawane said he was proud that the police were successful in ensuring that law and order in the district was under control.

Nettaru was hacked to death in front of his chicken stall in Bellare by three bike-borne assailants on July 26. The police had arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder.

The state government had later handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency for further inquiries.

BJP
Karnataka
Police
Mangaluru

