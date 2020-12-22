Polling in 194 Gram Panchayats begins in Chikkamagaluru

The elections in 194 gram panchayats with 1893 seats in Chikkamagaluru began on Tuesday.

The elections are held in a single phase in the district in the backdrop of Datta Jayanthi celebrations in the district from December 27 to 29. There are 5290 candidates in fray in the district.

Opposing the implementation of Kasturirangan report on conservation on the Western Ghats, elections are boycotted in 15 gram panchayats in Chikkamagaluru district.

No nominations were filed in these gram panchayats. The 15 GPs that boycotted elections are Huluvathi, Shiravase, Bidare, Kadavanthi, Devadana, Huyigere, Basaravalli, I D Peetha in Chikkamagaluru taluk, Sunkasale, B Hosalli, Bidarahalli, Oorubage in Mudigere taluk, Aduvalli, Bannuru and Magundi GPs in N R Pura taluk.

There are 1002 polling booths in the district.