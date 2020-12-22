Polling in 194 Gram Panchayats begins in Chikkamagaluru

Polling in 194 Gram Panchayats begins in Chikkamagaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Dec 22 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 10:43 ist

The elections in 194 gram panchayats with 1893 seats in Chikkamagaluru began on Tuesday.

The elections are held in a single phase in the district in the backdrop of Datta Jayanthi celebrations in the district from December 27 to 29. There are 5290 candidates in fray in the district.

For latest updates on Karnataka Gram Panchayat elections, click here

Opposing the implementation of Kasturirangan report on conservation on the Western Ghats, elections are boycotted in 15 gram panchayats in Chikkamagaluru district.

No nominations were filed in these gram panchayats. The 15 GPs that boycotted elections are Huluvathi, Shiravase, Bidare, Kadavanthi, Devadana, Huyigere, Basaravalli, I D Peetha in Chikkamagaluru taluk, Sunkasale, B Hosalli, Bidarahalli, Oorubage in Mudigere taluk, Aduvalli, Bannuru and Magundi GPs in N R Pura taluk.

There are 1002 polling booths in the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chikkamagaluru
Gram Panchayat elections
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Undiscovered blue whales sing songs in Indian Ocean

Undiscovered blue whales sing songs in Indian Ocean

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

 