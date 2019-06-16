Pollution of Yagachi Halla a matter of worry

Sewage continues to flow through Yagachi Halla that passes through Chikkamagaluru town, which is a matter of concern for residents of the town.

Sewage and garbage enter the water body, which has become a drain carrying sewage. The Halla takes birth in Mullayyanagiri and flows about six kilometres inside the town.

Weeds

Some houses situated on the banks of the water body let sewage from the houses directly into the water body. Weeds including Parthenium has grown all over the water body.

The residents of Christian Colony, Madhuvana Layout and Pais Compound, who are residing on the banks of the Halla, are suffering from mosquito and housefly menace.

“I wonder whether the pollution of the water body will end. Two of my family members are suffering from fever for the last week. We have been living with a fear of epidemics,” said Madhuvana Layout resident Sharada.

All the garbage and waste from houses, shops, hotels, hospitals and meat shops are thrown into the waters of the Halla. In addition, plastic waste, liquor bottles, water bottles, electronic waste, glass pieces, tiles, and old clothes too have been thrown into the water.

Owing to such pollution, the stench that emanates from the Yagachi Halla forces people who pass by the water body to close their noses.

Encroachers

Further, the water body is facing the threat of encroachment.

“Some people have extended the limits of their shops and houses encroaching upon the Halla. Encroachment is a major challenge to the authorities,” said a merchant from Uppalli Akram Pasha.

According to officials from the Survey Department, a survey was made to assess the extent of the land belonging to the water body. The border, as well as the encroached land, was identified, they said.

City Municipal Council Commissioner K Parameshi is, however, optimistic of the CMC bringing an end to the pollution of the Halla after the completion of the underground drainage work under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. “The work is likely to be completed within five to six months. Once the sewage is channelised to the drains, the entry of wastewater into the Halla can be checked,” the officer explained.

Cement wall

A Minor Irrigation Department official said that there plans to revive the water body by constructing a cement wall on both sides of the Halla, to prevent the entry of sewage and garbage into the water.

“A proposal of Rs 180 crore has been prepared in this regard. Even the citizens should give priority to conserve sources of water,” he added.