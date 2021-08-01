Ponnanna alleges delay in work on indoor stadium

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Aug 01 2021, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 22:15 ist
A S Ponnanna and others visit the indoor stadium in Virajpet on Sunday.

KPCC spokesperson and legal cell chairman A S Ponnanna visited the indoor stadium in Virajpet town on Sunday and expressed his discomfiture against the delay in the work.

When he contacted the official concerned, the latter said that the works on the toilets, gymnasium and others are pending. There is a requirement of Rs 90 lakh to complete the work.

The groundbreaking for the work was done in 2009 at an estimate of Rs 3.80 crore. The work actually began in 2010. Even after 11 years, the indoor stadium has not been inaugurated.

Ponnanna said he will speak to district youth empowerment and sports department assistant director Guruswamy in this regard.

The sports enthusiasts warned of conducting protests against the apathy of the indoor stadium.

Taluk Badminton Association president Chendrimada Madhu Ganapathy, vice president Maletira Mandanna, general secretary P Somesh, managing board director C B Kurian, District Congress Committee president Dharmaja Uttappa and KPCC Kisan unit state general secretary K S Gopalakrishna were present among others.

