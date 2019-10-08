Preparations on for internal election in BJP committees

The preparations are on for internal election in BJP committees comprising six Mandala and five Assembly constituencies in Udupi district. Already, 85% work on reconstituting booth-level committees have been completed, said Udupi BJP President Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde.

Speaking to reporters here, on Tuesday, he said 95% of booth constitution works had been completed in Karkala Assembly constituency. The remaining will be completed by October 10.

Later, Mandala committee will be constituted and election to the post of president will be held. After the Mandala committees are constituted, the process of election in the district committee will be taken up, he explained.

Hegde said, “15-km long ‘Kalnadige Abhiyan’ under the leadership of member of parliament will be taken up in the district till October 30 on account of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

The campaign has already been flagged off at Kaup. Along with the campaign, priority will also be given for creating awareness on cleanliness.”

He said, “The Centre has released Rs 1,200 crore to take up relief works under NDRF guidelines. In the second phase, the state is expecting Rs 3,000 crore. The state government has released Rs 25 crore to take up relief works in Udupi district.”

“The farmers in the district have not been neglected,” Hegde said and added that arecanut, paddy, coconut and other horticultural crops have been damaged in the rain. The farmers should be provided additional compensation for the loss of crops, he added.

Further, he said that the row over sand mining had been solved in the district after three years.

The sand extraction in CRZ area has commenced. Now, the sand is made available at cheaper rate. The sand extraction in non-CRZ area in Kundapura division will commence from October 16, he said.