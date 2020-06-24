'Promote tree park among visitors'

'Promote tree park among visitors'

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 24 2020, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 17:35 ist
Ashish Reddy, the deputy conservator of forest of Kundapur division, chaired a meeting to discuss the maintenance of the Tree Park at Badagubettu.

Ashish Reddy, the deputy conservator of forest of Kundapur division, said that measures should be taken to promote tourism in Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park at Badagubettu as it is thrown open to visitors following the relaxation of lockdown.

Speaking at a meeting held to discuss the maintenance of the park, Reddy said advertising should be the major tool to promote the park among major tourism destinations in the district over the uniqueness of the park.

He directed the officials to plant medicinal saplings in large numbers.

The officer added that bus facilities should be introduced with proper parking arrangements near the park.

He said that maintaining toilet facilities as well as cleanliness are the utmost priorities. The basic infrastructural facilities should be offered to visitors. 

Reddy added that people are eager to visit tourist places for a change as they were confined to home during the lockdown. However, the present situation and travel restrictions do not permit them to do so.

Hence nearby places like Tree Park can be a rejuvenating experience for the visitors, he opined.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park
Badagubettu
deputy conservator of forest
promoting tourism
Udupi

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

 