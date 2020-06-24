'Promote tree park among visitors'

Ashish Reddy, the deputy conservator of forest of Kundapur division, said that measures should be taken to promote tourism in Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park at Badagubettu as it is thrown open to visitors following the relaxation of lockdown.

Speaking at a meeting held to discuss the maintenance of the park, Reddy said advertising should be the major tool to promote the park among major tourism destinations in the district over the uniqueness of the park.

He directed the officials to plant medicinal saplings in large numbers.

The officer added that bus facilities should be introduced with proper parking arrangements near the park.

He said that maintaining toilet facilities as well as cleanliness are the utmost priorities. The basic infrastructural facilities should be offered to visitors.

Reddy added that people are eager to visit tourist places for a change as they were confined to home during the lockdown. However, the present situation and travel restrictions do not permit them to do so.

Hence nearby places like Tree Park can be a rejuvenating experience for the visitors, he opined.