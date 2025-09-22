Menu
Bharat Innovates: Over 100 innovators to train in India, pitch to French investors

Ministry of Education will nurture IITs before taking 100 of the brightest minds to France for funding, opening doors beyond student startups to any creator with a viable idea.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 16:47 IST
India NewsFranceinvestmentMinistry of Educationinnovation

